Resorts World preview ahead of Thursday's grand opening

The newest from the ground up resort on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade will be opening tonight. Resorts World is scheduled to open tonight at 11pm. The resort will open to the public after a VIP poolside party . The resort will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites which will be mostly run by Hilton and will include a 1,774 Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, a 1,496 room Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, and a 236 room ultra luxury Crockfords Las Vegas LXR Hotels and Resorts. Guests will be able to enjoy over 40 dining options, a 117,000 square foot casino, the largest pool deck in Las Vegas at 5.5 acres and outstanding nightlife options including DJ Tiesto as a resident DJ at Zouk nightclub. The resort expects to have 5,000 new employees working when it opens. The opening of Resorts World is expected to help revitalize and bring more business and foot traffic to the north end of the Strip.