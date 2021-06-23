Business group says court ruling on Medicaid expansion 'should not be the final word'
A St. Louis business group that backs the expansion of Missouri's Medicaid program said Wednesday that a court ruling "should not be the final word" on the matter. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that Gov. Mike Parson acted lawfully when he refused to enact Medicaid expansion, according to the Associated Press. A group of low-income Missourians last month sued Parson and the state over the move.www.bizjournals.com