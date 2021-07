We haven’t seen Keith Lee on WWE programming for what feels like forever. We did first catch word that Keith wasn’t too praised by Vince McMahon and then Keith started getting written off of TV. After all of that, we did see Keith come back after a Covid stint and then he was back off of TV again due to having “long Covid,” which will harm the person for many years to come and possibly for their life. All this said, Keith just posted a photo on Instagram that could signal a comeback…