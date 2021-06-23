The Post-Pandemic State of Santa Barbara Office Space

For a while there, and for obvious reasons, Santa Barbara’s office-space market was ice cold. Companies had no idea how or when the pandemic would end, so they deferred on making any major decisions about what to do with their empty properties. They didn’t want to give them up if they didn’t have to, but they didn’t want to make any long-term commitments, either. Few leases were signed, and even fewer sales were made. “It was very stagnant,” said Gene Deering, a principal at Radius Commercial Real Estate.