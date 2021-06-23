Nationals, Phillies trade Ben Simmons-related jabs on Twitter

The Washington Nationals attempted to pour salt in the wounds of Philadelphia sports fans Wednesday afternoon, only to have it backfire on them. And then quickly unbackfire. After getting in an early 5-0 deficit Wednesday afternoon, the Nationals tied the game in the top of the fifth inning with a three-run home run by the red-hot Kyle Schwarber. They took that moment to take a dig at Ben Simmons, with many Phillies fans still reeling over the Sixers postseason exit Sunday: