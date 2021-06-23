Cancel
MLB

Nationals, Phillies trade Ben Simmons-related jabs on Twitter

By Tim Kelly
 8 days ago
The Washington Nationals attempted to pour salt in the wounds of Philadelphia sports fans Wednesday afternoon, only to have it backfire on them. And then quickly unbackfire. After getting in an early 5-0 deficit Wednesday afternoon, the Nationals tied the game in the top of the fifth inning with a three-run home run by the red-hot Kyle Schwarber. They took that moment to take a dig at Ben Simmons, with many Phillies fans still reeling over the Sixers postseason exit Sunday:

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

Andrew Mccutchen
Ben Simmons
Kyle Schwarber
#Washington Nationals#Sixers#Phillies
Ben Simmons’ stock is definitely down from where it was even earlier this season. However, there’s a big difference between down and nonexistent. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Tuesday that Simmons would still receive significant interest if the Philadelphia 76ers made him available in trade talks. Windhorst said up to a dozen teams could be interested enough to make an offer.