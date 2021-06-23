Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines County, IA

Living Land: You don’t look like me. Come outside.

Hawk Eye
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have on multiple occasions in this column extolled the virtues of parks and natural areas. I have described the unprecedented increase in park visitation as our friends, family, and neighbors took to the parks and trails to the benefit of their mental and physical health during the pandemic. I have talked about economic impacts, health benefits, and the intangible benefits of having places to take the family to make life-defining memories in the outdoors.

www.thehawkeye.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Lifestyle
County
Des Moines County, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Burlington, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come Outside#Fish#Shooting Sports#White People#Environmental Education#Hispanic#Asian#Outdoorexecutivedad Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.