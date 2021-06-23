Cancel
‘Wizard With a Gun’ Platforms Confirmed by Devolver Digital Announcement Trailer

By Austin Slenk
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevolver Digital has released a trailer for their upcoming online cooperative sandbox survival game, Wizard with a Gun, releasing in 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC. The trailer shows a gorgeous animated sequence, followed by gameplay footage from the game. Players will embark on a magical wilderness that is full of dangerous creatures and deep mysteries. Players can craft, collect and customize their players through the journey, all while choosing to embark on their journey alone or invite friends in exciting cooperative play.

