‘Wizard With a Gun’ Platforms Confirmed by Devolver Digital Announcement Trailer

Available now on PC via Steam is Odisi Games’ Sky Link, billed as the “fastest shooter ever” with speeds of up to 250 MPH using tactical UAVs. Sky Link gives you the freedom to control powerful UAVs such as the tank-like Megadon or the stealthy tactical Shade Z1 to defeat your opponents and win. There’s a plasma leash that can double both as a weapon and a repair beam, as well as a turret that can attach itself to any surface and create a deadly choke point between buildings. Grapple, afterburn, and expertly maneuver your way across varied war-torn battlefields in a fight for the world’s most valuable resource – information.