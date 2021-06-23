Burlington high school's Jessica Kendell is The Hawk Eye's Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Jessica Kendell wasn't sure what to expect heading into her senior season on the Burlington High School girls tennis team. After the 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendell suddenly found herself in an unfamiliar position. Bailey Galvin stepped in as the Grayhounds' new coach, and Kendell started the season as the No. 1 singles player and was paired with Emily Woodsmall at No. 1 doubles.