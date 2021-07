[COMMUNICATED] The date: May of 2021, just one month ago. The rest of the bochurim left the beis midrash for dinner break, but their friend Nosson* stayed behind to finish the daf he was engrossed in. This was typical of Nosson. The young man took his learning very seriously, to the point where, despite his young age, he was highly regarded by many well-known rabbanim. The Rachmastrivka Rebbe even referred to him as a ‘choshuve talmid chacham.’ The other talmidim respected him, and some even envied him – If only they knew.