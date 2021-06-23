Cancel
Tony Scott's Centennial

Cover picture for the articleJune 17 was the 100th anniversary of Tony Scott's birth. The clarinetist, baritone saxophonist, leader and arranger was born in New Jersey and attended Manhattan's Juilliard School of Music from 1940 to 1942. He began recording as a sideman in 1945 before leading his first band backing Sarah Vaughan in '46. He also played clubs with Charlie Parker in the late 1940s and backed Billie Holiday, Carmen McRae, Jackie Paris and other vocalists throughout the '50s. He also recorded extensively as a sideman and leader for Brunswick and RCA during the decade.

