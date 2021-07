Where do you go when you want a tasty steak in a cozy, no-frills atmosphere? There are plenty of choices all over Minnesota. In the past, we’ve recommended Lindey’s as one of the best spots. But there are many others to consider as well, including the spot we’d like to suggest today. Best Steak House […] The post The Longstanding Best Steak House, An Old-School, Cafeteria-Style Restaurant In Minnesota, Has Served Great Food For Decades appeared first on Only In Your State.