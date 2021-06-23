Get this Apple Watch alternative for less than a quarter of the price

When it comes to Prime Day, there are some crazy deals for lots of products, and this one for a Toshiba 32" TV with Amazon's Fire TV built-in is right up there. Amazon devices usually get the best discounts, it is called Amazon Prime days, right, and while Amazon doesn't make this, it does run its TV service. Finding a smart TV with ratings this high at only $129.99 is one of those deals that are worth taking notice of. A 32-inch TV is perfect for a bedroom or a kid's room, and with the built-in Fire TV, you won't have to mess with running any extra wires.