Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How ‘The Marvels’ Will Build Upon Relationships Established in ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘WandaVision’

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonica Rambeau was introduced back in 2019’s Captain Marvel as a young child, but due to a few snaps and a handy time-skip, she’ll be returning in the Marvel film’s upcoming sequel as a young woman played by Teyonah Parris. And though the The Marvels is looking to be a pretty crowded ensemble piece featuring not only the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers but young Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), the sequel still plans to expand on the character dynamics introduced in Captain Marvel and WandaVision, particularly pertaining to Monica Rambeau.

www.slashfilm.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Iman
Person
Lashana Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvels#Captain Marvel#Muslim#S W O R D#Air Force#Avengers#Spectrum#Photon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Movies
Related
BusinessComicBook

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Celebrates WandaVision at Emmys 2021 FYC Event

Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige reacts to the streaming success of WandaVision, calling the first original television series from Marvel Studios a "celebration of TV history." Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series from head writer Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman reunites newlyweds Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) in TV Land: the sitcom suburbia of Westview, New Jersey, inspired by television classics like The Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched. In reality, Wanda and Vision's domestic life exists only inside a Hex conjured by a grief-stricken Scarlet Witch.
Combat Sportsbleedingcool.com

Captain Marvel Embraces the Endgame With New Marvel MAFEX Figure

Medicom continues to expand their Avengers: Endgame collection as they reveal another powerful fighter from the final battle. Captain Marvel is coming in hot as she changes the tide of battle against Thanos army by taking down his ship. Standing just under 6", this cosmic powered badass returns with her newest figure based on her kickass Avengers: Endgame design. She will come with two different head sculpts with combat and a standard facial expression. She will also come with a nice set of cosmic effects that will make her show off her mighty power in the Endgame.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Eternals’ Gemma Chan Feels About Playing A New MCU Character After Her Role In Captain Marvel

Many actors probably dream of appearing in an MCU movie or TV series. Even a small role can have a big impact on an actor’s career, and getting Marvel screen time more or less cements his or her place in cinematic history. So it's a pretty big deal that Eternals’ Gemma Chan was able to nab a second role in the MCU, following her appearance in Captain Marvel. The actress recently opened up about what it was like to return to the franchise in a new capacity.
MoviesElite Daily

Fans Are Thrilled Over Rumors Park Seo Joon Will Star In The 'Captain Marvel' Sequel

Park Seo Joon is considered one of today’s biggest Korean actors. He’s starred in many critically acclaimed K-Dramas, like Netflix’s Itaewon Class, which won Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards, as well as What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, which ranked as one of the highest-rated K-dramas of 2018. Park also played a role in the 2019 Oscar Award-winning film Parasite, and rumor has it he’s adding a major franchise to his already impressive résumé. On June 15, Soompi reported he’ll be part of the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. So, will Park Seo Joon be in The Marvels or is it too good to be true? Let’s take a look.
TV SeriesComicBook

WandaVision: Why Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Scared Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen was "mortified" by the thought of the Scarlet Witch and the Vision (Paul Bettany) leading their own television series for Marvel Studios, which launched Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with WandaVision. What was planned as the second Marvel series after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier instead went first when Falcon delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic put Wanda Maximoff and Vision out in front, starring in a meta and surreal sitcom that Marvel producer Kevin Feige envisioned as a celebration of television and the decades of classic sitcoms that inspired WandaVision.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Teyonah Parris Talks 'WandaVision' and Exploring Monica Rambeau in 'The Marvels'

“There was a bit of me that was like, ‘Okay, good luck,'” she tells Variety. “I thought it was never going to happen because you don’t see those representations there. I didn’t know I would have the honor of being one of the few to start being that representation. I do wish that it was already there and that I was just continuing it forward. I wish those images in that representation had been there before me in the superhero space in a more vast way.”
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Shakes Things Up, Turns Miles Morales Into Captain America

Another day, another Marvel crossover. Fan-favorite character Miles Morales is set to take on the iconic role of Captain America in a new Marvel event that’s been 80 years in the making. Miles Morales first came on the Marvel scene in 2011 as the new Spider-Man replacement when Peter Parker...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Head Honcho Kevin Feige’s Cryptic Tease For WandaVision Season 2 Has Me Even More Excited For Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness

After spending all of 2020 without a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were hungry enough for WandaVision when it debuted on Disney+. However, the show was a fresh and unique story in its own right, loved by many fans simply for being so different that the usual MCU film. While we don't know what the future holds for WandaVision as a series, Marvel chief Kevin Feige is teasing the future of the story, and if nothing else it has me really looking forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
MoviesPosted by
WRAL News

Review: 'Black Widow' is a satisfying detour for Marvel

How fleeting world domination can be. It can disappear in a snap. It's been two years since the last Marvel film, an unfathomable chasm for an ever-churning movie machine. In between, Marvel has made its most ambitious forays onto television, with the streaming series "WandaVision," “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki.” Marvel, of course, isn't going anywhere.
Agoura Hills, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘WandaVision’ Creator Jac Shaeffer on Finding Her Footing in Marvel Universe and Depicting Elizabeth Olsen as “Powerful, Flawed Woman”

Shaeffer explains why the show's sitcom-inspired conceit was the perfect lens through which to examine a character's grief: "I mean, I got through a breakup just mainlining 'Battlestar Galactica.' " Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. When Jac Schaeffer, the creator and...