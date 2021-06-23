How ‘The Marvels’ Will Build Upon Relationships Established in ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘WandaVision’
Monica Rambeau was introduced back in 2019’s Captain Marvel as a young child, but due to a few snaps and a handy time-skip, she’ll be returning in the Marvel film’s upcoming sequel as a young woman played by Teyonah Parris. And though the The Marvels is looking to be a pretty crowded ensemble piece featuring not only the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers but young Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), the sequel still plans to expand on the character dynamics introduced in Captain Marvel and WandaVision, particularly pertaining to Monica Rambeau.www.slashfilm.com