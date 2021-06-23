Cancel
TV Series

‘Strange Planet’ TV Series, Based on the Popular Webcomic, Heading to Apple TV+ With Dan Harmon

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrange Planet, the immensely funny and often sweet webcomic from Nathan Pyle, is becoming an Apple TV+ series. Apple gave the animated series a straight-to-series order, with Pyle and Rick and Morty and Community creator Dan Harmon executive producing. Like the comic that inspired it, Strange Planet will follow beings from another planet as they deal with everyday situations and complexities in comedic ways.

www.slashfilm.com
