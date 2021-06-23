‘Strange Planet’ TV Series, Based on the Popular Webcomic, Heading to Apple TV+ With Dan Harmon

Last month, we learned that Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon (Community) and Fox Entertainment-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment's new animated series Krapopolis was the first in something that couldn't be more 2021 if it tried (more on that in a minute). Today, we're back to reporting on "regular stuff' when it comes to producing television, with Jordan Young (The Simpsons, BoJack Horseman) tapped as showrunner and executive producer. With the series set to premiere sometime in 2022, Young will handle the series' day-to-day operations and work directly under Harmon's supervision. Set to premiere in 2022, the series takes viewers on an animated journey back in time to mythical ancient Greece as a mix of humans, gods, and monsters try to make a go of running one of the world's first cities- without killing each other. The series is one of the first projects under Fox Entertainment's new business model regarding series that are moving from development to series order. Essentially, Fox Entertainment holds onto the rights to the series it's producing in-house.