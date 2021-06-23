Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Harris: Republicans ‘didn’t even have the courage to debate’ voting rights bill

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Harris criticized Senate Republicans one day after they blocked a motion to advance the “For The People Act” on voting rights. Harris noted the need for the federal government to protect voters’ rights remained stronger than ever.

www.nbcnews.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
NBC News

NBC News

169K+
Followers
24K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

House's Capitol riot committee can't worry about Republican feelings

If I could give one piece of advice to Democrats in the House, it would be to stop worrying about what Republicans like Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz, etc., are saying about their agenda — up to and including righteous efforts to investigate the Capitol riot. As the House voted Wednesday on a resolution to establish a Jan. 6 committee, the opinion of provocateurs like Gaetz should have been the least of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s concerns.
Congress & Courtskotatv.com

Sen. Rounds defends vote to not proceed with voting rights debate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite recent bipartisan moves in Washington concerning infrastructure, gridlock persists when it comes to voting rights at the federal level. Republicans in the U.S. Senate this week were able to block debate on S.1, Commonly known as the For the People Act -- which aimed to combat efforts by many states to restrict voting access in the wake of the 2020 elections.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Los Angeles Times pins partial blame on voting rights bill failure on Harris, suggests she's ineffective as vice president

The liberal-leaning Los Angeles Times published an article Thursday suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris has been ineffective during her tenure in the White House thus far. The article, penned by staff writer Noah Bierman and headlined "Essential Politics: Failure of elections bill shows limits of Kamala Harris’ influence," dinged Harris for the lack of impact she has made over the past few months, specifically when it comes to the failure of the Democratic-supported “voting rights bill” in the Senate.
Congress & Courtsvillages-news.com

Senators’ failure to debate voting rights bill

I sat watching the U.S. Senate vote on moving the H.R.1 Voting Rights bill to the floor in order that debate could begin for all to understand what was within it. From that knowledge not only would the senators understand all facets of the bill, but we, the people, could put aside what we have been hearing for weeks by various news pundits; right wing, left wing and middle as well as misinterpretations from online apps.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Jeffrey Toobin: Voting rights debate in Congress 'life or death for the democracy'

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suggested the debate about voting rights currently taking place in Congress is the most imperative issue before lawmakers. "There's two big issues before Congress right now, infrastructure and voting rights," Toobin said Wednesday on CNN's "New Day." "Infrastructure is sort of the classic stuff you get in politics. How much are you going to spend on roads and bridges, how do you pay for it?"
Presidential ElectionSan Francisco Chronicle

Editorial: Surprise, surprise. Republicans used the filibuster to block voting rights. Now what?

The U.S. Senate’s party-line vote to block voting rights legislation this week was welcome in one respect. Conservative Democratic senators such as Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin have been making vapid arguments against the reality of Republican authoritarian drift for months. California’s own Dianne Feinstein, meanwhile, has been arguing with her own press releases on the subject. Now we have a cold, hard demonstration of Republican refusal even to debate protecting democracy, with all 50 of the party’s senators voting to filibuster H.R. 1, the House-passed election protection bill known as the For the People Act, and thereby allow a wholesale state-level assault on voting and voters to proceed unchecked.
Congress & Courtssandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: GOP doesn’t even want to talk about voting rights

The Republicans in the U.S. Senate have killed the proposed voting rights bill. They did not turn down the actual bill. They turned down the opportunity for the Senate to debate the bill, to just talk about the bill. This is a dark moment for the Senate and a dark moment for democracy. Voting rights are fundamental to our democracy. Compromises were offered and the Republicans turned down those compromises and even the ability to discuss them. This was a bald faced exercise of power on the part of the Republicans. Shameful.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

GOP Filibuster Voting Rights Bill, Blocking Debate After 50-50 Vote

Senate Republicans have filibustered the Democrats' voting rights bill, blocking its debate after a 50-50 vote which broke down entirely along party lines. All 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus voted in favor of debating the bill, including Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin who was considered a lone holdout on the sweeping federal election reform bill.