Why James Cameron Aspires to Find His “Inner Ron Howard”

James Cameron is one of the directors who has best met the tastes and preferences of the public with the recognition of international critics at the great prizes. Only a filmmaker like him can demystify the saying that second parts were never good through titles like Aliens O Terminator 2: Doomsday. However, behind every great director there are usually controversies that occur on the set. Conflicts that, added to the nervousness and perfection on the part of the project leader, lead to behaviors that are far from what should be a healthy relationship at work. Therefore, in a recent interview, James Cameron regrets having been a tyrant film director years ago.