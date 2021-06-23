Why James Cameron Aspires to Find His “Inner Ron Howard”
James Cameron, the director of several of the biggest films in history, has cultivated a reputation as a perfectionist who isn’t above screaming and yelling at people on his sets to achieve his vision. But it sounds like Cameron is actively making an effort to try to chill out a little bit, and he is looking at a fellow Hollywood veteran as his new North Star: Ron Howard, the filmmaker behind Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, and The Da Vinci Code. Read about Cameron’s aspiration to be more like Ron Howard below.www.slashfilm.com