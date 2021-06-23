Cancel
Somersworth, NH

Here's why Tri-City leaders say Sununu's NH school voucher plans will hurt public schools

Seacoast Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSWORTH — Tri-City leaders are speaking out against what they say are cuts to public education in New Hampshire's proposed two-year $13.5 billion budget. Dover, Rochester and Somersworth officials, NEA-New Hampshire (the state teachers union), Granite State Progress and the Kent Street Coalition gathered in front of Somersworth High School to send a message to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, stating they oppose the statewide school voucher program included in the budget.

www.seacoastonline.com
