Konami and The Medium developer Bloober Team have announced a "strategic partnership" which will see them "jointly developing selected contents." The news was announced in a press release early this morning, Wednesday 30 June, with a statement from Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team CEO, which said: "It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market."