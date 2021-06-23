LISTEN: John Carlson Show, June23--8am hour

8am hour -- NY's mayoral primary attempts to use ranked choice voting, early returns have a Black former police officer leading the race but it will take three weeks to complete the tabulation, the Democrats' runner-up is a combination of two socialist Seattle politicians (and endorsed by Rep. AOC), the leading mayoral contender ran on a crime-fighting platform, a free speech victory for a young woman who posted a filthy screed about her school as a freshman, the student prevails in the US Supreme Court over what she posted on social media after being cut from the varsity cheerleading squad, the city of Milton WA grapples with a single complaint regarding newly unveiled September 11th Memorial that was 10-years in the making. the apolitical story behind the popularized Lee Greenwood song "God Bless The U.S.A.".