Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

LISTEN: John Carlson Show, June23--8am hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article8am hour -- NY's mayoral primary attempts to use ranked choice voting, early returns have a Black former police officer leading the race but it will take three weeks to complete the tabulation, the Democrats' runner-up is a combination of two socialist Seattle politicians (and endorsed by Rep. AOC), the leading mayoral contender ran on a crime-fighting platform, a free speech victory for a young woman who posted a filthy screed about her school as a freshman, the student prevails in the US Supreme Court over what she posted on social media after being cut from the varsity cheerleading squad, the city of Milton WA grapples with a single complaint regarding newly unveiled September 11th Memorial that was 10-years in the making. the apolitical story behind the popularized Lee Greenwood song "God Bless The U.S.A.".

kvi.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milton, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
Elections
City
Milton, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Greenwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#The Us Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...