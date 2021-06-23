Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Live Arts Pride 2021: The House Party

Time Out Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday at 4-8pm, New York Live Arts is lending their stage at Astor Place to the oldest and most revered houses in New York's drag and ballroom scene including RAGGA, a growing network of queer Caribbean artists and allies working across a wide range of disciplines, the Asian/Pacific/Queer collective of collaborative and creative minds Bubble_T, the Queer Brooklyn nightlife staple drag collective Switch n’ Play and DJ THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, who is originally from Singapore and plays hyper pop club beats. Then on Sunday, Black Trans Liberation will take over the plaza for a day of pride, joy, and revolution with special guests and performances. The collective has met every week for over a year to participate in healing rituals to educate, to release pain, and to foster joy within the revolution for abolition liberation.

www.timeout.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The House Party#New York Live Arts#Astor Place#The Asian Pacific Queer#Queer Brooklyn#Black Trans Liberation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Country
Singapore
Related
Lincoln, ILLincoln Courier

Whole-arted living

After stepping into a creative project over the past month, I thought I’d talk with another artist and compare notes on the process of ‘dialing in,’ as I call it—the corralling of energies sometimes required in order to step into the flow of creativity. I had noticed an unusual consumption...
Baltimore, MDwypr.org

Kotic Couture On Pride, Protests, And Parties

June is Pride month, which marks the anniversary of 1969’s Stonewall Inn uprising in New York City. It’s a chance for LGBTQ communities to both celebrate life and protest continuing inequities. For the second year in a row, Baltimore’s annual Pride traditions have been shaken up—the block parties, parades, concerts, and park hangouts that mark Baltimore’s official Pride celebrations have been cancelled once again because of COVID.
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

Dallas Arts District presents Pride Party+

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Celebrating Pride Month, Dallas Arts District will partner with its three museums, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas, Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center and the AT&T Performing Arts Center.
Providence, RIrhodybeat.com

PVD United Fest to celebrate Pride Month in block party style

June is Pride Month in the United States, which promotes equality for and increased visibility of the LGBTQ community. If you’ve seen a lot of rainbow colored flags on cars, houses and windows this month, this is the reason why. It’s also a time to celebrate humanity’s diversity, how love...
Societycityline.tv

LIVE: #CitylineReal On Pride Episode Guide

Every Wednesday in the month of June on Cityline’s YouTube channel, we’re going beyond the binary to explore issues of identity, discrimination and the many intersections of queer culture as part of our LIVE: #CitylineReal On Pride series. Check out the full episode listings below to catch up if you missed any (this will be updated weekly):
Museumslongisland.com

Museum of Arts and Design: Luminaries LIVE!: PRIDE Brunch

Please join the Museum of Arts and Design on Saturday, June 26, from 1 pm to 3 pm. The MAD PRIDE Brunch will feature Luminaries Co-Chairs Alexander Hankin and Timo Weiland in-person, celebrating PRIDE and the future of art, craft, & design. There will be mixing, mingling, and music, but most importantly, the Artist Panel Discussion featuring Chris Bogia, Andre Springer, and Lufti Janania (star of HBOMax series Full Bloom!)
SocietySFStation.com

Mighty Real Pride After Party

The official after party for Mighty Real Pride! The Mighty Real Pride party continues late into the night at The Great Northern w/ resident David Harness, with Julius Papp (diskophonic set), Robin Simmons & Jayvi Velasco. This event is 21+. There will be no refunds for people that show up...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mission Local

Neighborhood Notes: A mural of La Doña, an art crawl, Pride party, and more!

A new mural of La Doña is under way on Mission and 26th Streets. The Mission’s own La Doña, who just performed at Stern Grove last weekend, is being painted on a wall on 26th and Mission by legendary Bay Area muralists DJ Agana, Robz and Vogue. “I feel it’s someone girls and women look up to, and who represents who we are, reflecting the neighborhood and where we come from,” said Agana.
Kohler, WIshepherdexpress.com

Pride of Place at Kohler Arts Center

Our personal environments can have a major impact on how we develop and who we become. For artist Bernard Langlais (1921–1977), the places he lived and worked became a unifying theme in his art. “Bernard Langlais: Live and Let Live,” now on view at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center,...
New Orleans, LAcityline.tv

Your Pride Porch Party Planning Guide

Although Pride festivities have been cancelled, you can still decorate and celebrate right on your front porch!. I am hoping it starts a new trend…. this idea is from my adopted second home of New Orleans. Mardi Gras parades are a part of the culture down here but when covid hit, the parades stopped. Not only was this a hit to the culture of the city…but float making is an industry down here that employs lots of local artisans.
TV Seriespapermag.com

Inside Our House of Avalon Documentary Party

Since 2014, the House of Avalon has been an incubator for pop culture-obsessed queens to come together as both friends and creatives. However, this self-proclaimed "gay street gang" is now giving its fans an inside glimpse at this space where being yourself "without judgment" is encouraged and not "giving a fuck" about how you're perceived is a lifestyle.
Entertainmentinterviewmagazine.com

Where’s the Party? Madonna Is Back in Town for Pride

Madonna texted us last night (we have the receipts to prove it) to let us know she’s ready for Pride. M also sent us these hot Polaroids—taken in collaboration with Ricardo Gomes—that she’s auctioning off online. Proceeds benefit The Ali Forney Center, Haus of Us, and The Door—three New York-based organizations dedicated to creating safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth to gather and thrive. Find more information on the online auction, the organizations involved, and what’s up with our girl Madonna here.
New York City, NYTime Out Global

Bastille Day at SummerStage

For the first time, the Consulate General of France in New York, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), and the Committee of French Speaking Societies (CAFUSA) are presenting a special Bastille Day Celebration in Central Park with SummerStage. Starting at 6:30pm on July 14, jazz quintet headlined by vocalist Kavita Shah will perform, followed by a get-up-and-dance set with movie clips by star Joachim Garraud, and a screening of the 2020 French comedy My Donkey, My Lover & I starring Laure Calamy (Call My Agent!). The event is free an open to everyone, just get there early to grab chairs and lawn seats.
New York City, NYpapermag.com

Polaroids From Madonna and Susanne Bartsch's NYC Pride Parties

Not since pre-rona times has New York seen a room as packed with so many A-list heavyweights as it did on Thursday night, when The Standard, Highline threw a bash to celebrate Pride and the city's reopening. It was thee party to be at — swarms of people gathered outside well before the start time of 10 PM in the hopes that they'd see Madonna, who teased a possible appearance earlier in the week.
Societyfashionweekdaily.com

Daily Diary: An Art World Lunch, Parade’s Summer Party, Plus! Cool Cat Takes Over The Surf Lodge For Pride

Art Production Fund hosts luncheon for Sanford Biggers. Luminaries, tastemakers, and influential figures in the art world gathered at Saks Fifth Avenue’s glamorous L’Avenue restaurant on Tuesday to raise a glass to Harlem-based artist Sanford Biggers. The gathering was to celebrate Biggers’ public art exhibition at Rockefeller Center, which is on view through July 12. Attendees included Casey Fremont, Sarah Hoover, Derrick Adams, Marianne Boesky, Gerard Bush, Kathleen Lynch, Martha Hoover, and more.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Photos: Massive Parties And Protests On An Epic Pride Sunday

The official Pride March took tentative steps back into the post-vaccine "real world" on Sunday, though much of the event—that in 2019 saw some four million people pack themselves into the streets—was still mostly held on a made-for-TV set near Madison Square Park, with only a few small "pods" heading off down Fifth Avenue to the Stonewall Inn.