Live Arts Pride 2021: The House Party

On Saturday at 4-8pm, New York Live Arts is lending their stage at Astor Place to the oldest and most revered houses in New York's drag and ballroom scene including RAGGA, a growing network of queer Caribbean artists and allies working across a wide range of disciplines, the Asian/Pacific/Queer collective of collaborative and creative minds Bubble_T, the Queer Brooklyn nightlife staple drag collective Switch n’ Play and DJ THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, who is originally from Singapore and plays hyper pop club beats. Then on Sunday, Black Trans Liberation will take over the plaza for a day of pride, joy, and revolution with special guests and performances. The collective has met every week for over a year to participate in healing rituals to educate, to release pain, and to foster joy within the revolution for abolition liberation.