Indiana State

Indiana grandmother becomes first person sentenced over Capitol riot on Jan. 6

By Emily Zantow
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 49-year-old grandmother from Indiana, the first person to be sentenced for charges linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, will get probation, not jail time. U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Anna Morgan-Lloyd on Wednesday to three years of probation and 120 hours of community service and to pay $500 in restitution after the Donald Trump supporter pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.”

