Juventus star Federico Bernadeschi is exciting to be headed to Wembley for their next match of Euro 2020, where his side will take on Austria in the round of 16. The Old Lady midfielder started the Azzurri’s third and final group game against Wales on Sunday where his side managed to close out the group with a 100% record, winning all three games without conceding, and they will be looking to continue that into the knockout rounds.