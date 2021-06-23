Learn about science, engineering in free public events for Argonne’s 75th anniversary
On July 1, 1946, a new laboratory was born with a single purpose: to kick-start the field of nuclear energy. Seventy-five years later, Argonne National Laboratory has grown into one of the country’s largest science laboratories, with thousands of employees working with partners in industry and academia to tackle pressing challenges in energy, climate, science, health and medicine, and national security.news.uchicago.edu