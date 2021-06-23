Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

North Iowa Entrepreneurs Take Home Wins from 2021 Venture School Pitch Competition

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of North Iowa’s entrepreneurs took home wins from the 2021 University of Iowa’s statewide Venture School pitch competition which was held Thursday, June 10. The competition was held during EntreFest, a two-day entrepreneurial conference held in Cedar Rapids, IA. Zack Smith of Stock Cropper Inc. won the first-place prize of $10,000. Nate Julseth of Nate’s Powder Coating took home the runner up prize of $3,000. Both are graduates of the Venture School program held by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center. The NIACC Pappajohn Center Venture School class is led by Candi Karsjens, Director of Innovation and Acceleration at the Pappajohn Center and certified NSF iCorps instructor.

kiow.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Cedar Rapids, IA
Business
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Buffalo Center, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Pigs#Entrepreneurs#Entrefest#Stock Cropper Inc#Nsf Icorps#Niacc Venture School#Powder Coating#Reenvision Ag#The University Of Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...