North Iowa Entrepreneurs Take Home Wins from 2021 Venture School Pitch Competition

Two of North Iowa’s entrepreneurs took home wins from the 2021 University of Iowa’s statewide Venture School pitch competition which was held Thursday, June 10. The competition was held during EntreFest, a two-day entrepreneurial conference held in Cedar Rapids, IA. Zack Smith of Stock Cropper Inc. won the first-place prize of $10,000. Nate Julseth of Nate’s Powder Coating took home the runner up prize of $3,000. Both are graduates of the Venture School program held by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center. The NIACC Pappajohn Center Venture School class is led by Candi Karsjens, Director of Innovation and Acceleration at the Pappajohn Center and certified NSF iCorps instructor.