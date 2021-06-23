Cancel
Goretzka keeps Germany in Euro 2020 after draw with Hungary

By CIARÁN FAHEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svhSr_0adNxkDy00

MUNICH (AP) — Leon Goretzka scored late to keep Germany in the European Championship after a 2-2 draw against Hungary on Wednesday.

Jamal Musiala made an immediate impact after coming on in the 82nd minute, eluding three defenders to give Timo Werner room to shoot. Werner was blocked but the rebound fell for Goretzka, who shot past goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi in the 84th.

It had looked like Ádám Szalai was going to drag his team into the round of 16. The Hungary captain scored one goal early against the run of play and set up András Schäfer to make it 2-1 right after Kai Havertz had equalized for Germany.

Germany made the better start but was caught out early yet again in the tournament when Szalai met Roland Sallai’s cross with a flying header on a counterattack in the 11th.

Germany struggled against Hungary’s defensive 5-3-2 formation and was further hampered by heavy rain from a thundershower in the first half.

The home team finally made a breakthrough in the 66th when the normally excellent Gulácsi failed to punch away Toni Koos’ free kick. Mats Hummels headed the ball forward and Havertz made sure from close range.

But Hungary replied immediately when Szalai played in Schäfer to head the ball past Manuel Neuer.

It would have been enough to send Hungary through to the next round at Germany’s expense, but substitutes rescued the game.

Germany finished second in the group with four points and will next face England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Portugal drew with France 2-2 in the other group and both progress, while Hungary finished last with two points and has been eliminated.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
