Everyone has had times when their behavior might be considered, criminal. Just think back to your youth. Certainly, there are those in society who have criminal intent — their motives are to take away from or harm others. However, in Eagle County, most of those arrested are people who simply chose unwisely, which resulted in doing something foolish and illegal, and others who are under such duress from circumstances in their lives, that they are not thinking clearly, and react in a manner, uncharacteristic to their normal demeanor and personal values.