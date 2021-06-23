Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY .Very hot temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week. However, there will be some slight cooling over the next couple of days. The atmosphere will become more unstable starting this afternoon and through the next couple of days, and moisture from the southwest will cause mainly isolated thunderstorms over central and northeast Oregon. In addition, winds will increase through the Columbia River Gorge and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER WEATHER ZONE OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...3. * RAINFALL AMOUNTS...Storms will initially be dry with less than 0.10 inch. A few storms tonight and Thursday could bring rainfall amounts 0.1 to 0.2 inch. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior.