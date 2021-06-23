Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naches, WA

Bike Night Boogies to Naches for Week #3 Tonight

By Todd Lyons
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week was week #2 of Central Washington Bike Nights with 94.5 KATS and Owens Harley-Davidson. After almost two years, we finally back in to the swing of things. We're looking forward to week #3 of our weekly runs tonight from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and every Wednesday evening throughout the Summer. Tonight we will be at Bron Yr Aur Brewing and Pizza off of Highway 12 in Naches.

katsfm.com
Community Policy
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Naches, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Consumer Price Index#The Rock#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Kats Fm#Bron Yr Aur Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Yakima, WAPosted by
94.5 KATS

Spay and Neuter Your Pets, Please, Yakima Valley

It’s way too hot out here, too hot to have your pets sneaking off to go do the “scoodaddle” and then popping up with babies everywhere, especially when the babies have no loving homes to go to. There are a few places you can take your dog or cat to...
Washington StatePosted by
94.5 KATS

Timmy’s Washington Comic Crawl: PART 2

A couple weeks ago I wrote about a "Comic Crawl" that I along with my friend Chris Murray did. It was great, I spent a lot of money, good times were had by all (except my bank account). You maybe asking yourself, what's a "comic crawl"? Well, if you've heard the term "Pub Crawl", then you have a good idea. If you have NO IDEA what a pub crawl is, It's where you and a buddy (possibly several) start your night off at a bar, then you drink and move onto another bar. Then you drink, move on to another bar. Then you drink and move onto another bar. 2 weeks later you wonder why you're broke and have several weird voicemails. Well, a comic crawl is kind of the same thing, only difference, less booze & more money spent. Oh it's called a crawl in both instances because you end up on your knees. In the pub version, it's because you're too drunk to walk, in the comics it's because you're 39 years old, and your begging your wife for forgiveness because you spent WAAAAAAY too much money! Last time we hit some shops in Federal Way, Tacoma & Ellensburg. This time we took aim at Tri-Cities!
Yakima, WAPosted by
94.5 KATS

Free Events with the Yakima Valley Library

As the state as well as our city continue to open up, more and more in person events are happening. Things are going back to the "original normal". Something I prefer much more than the "new normal". That being said, many things that took place during the pandemic, there were a great idea was online events. It was a great way to not only social distance & stay safe, but the convenience level was outstanding! Anyone who has little ones know how much of a hassle, even going to the store can be, let alone finding something entertaining and educational for the kids. Thankfully, the Yakima Valley Libraries had us covered during the pandemic, and are still keeping us educated, informed, & entertained even now when we're opening up!
LifestylePosted by
94.5 KATS

Cool Off With This Incredible Frozen Grape Hack Featuring Powder

We've discussed what we're running our air conditioners at and this weekend I discovered a SUPER simple way to keep your pet's outside bowl cool! Use the lid of a cooler :) Make sure you are watering early in the morning and again late in the evening if you've noticed your flowers or pumpkin leaves are wilting. The hanging baskets are LOVING four-a-day waterings and my eyes, when I can stand the heat outside are taking in all the beauty but that wasn't the only thing I tried this weekend!
Yakima, WAPosted by
94.5 KATS

Excessive Heat Warning! Can You Fry an Egg in the Yakima Sun?

Yes, we're having a heatwave in the Yakima Valley. In fact, the heatwave has struck all throughout the Pacific Northwest region. We've seen record high temperatures in Seattle, Portland, Tri-Cities, and Yakima to name a few places. When it's still one-hundred and eight degrees at 8 PM, you know it's...
SportsPosted by
94.5 KATS

Top 5 Things You’ll See at Practically ANY Rodeo [LIST]

Here we are coming up on our first post-pandemic rodeo (Toppenish Rodeo*, July 2nd and 3rd), and I, for one, am kind of excited. I would be WAY MORE excited if we weren't expecting the heatwave to continue, reaching 105 degrees both Friday and Saturday, but nevertheless, I'm just thrilled to be at my first rodeo in nearly 15 years! If you've been to one rodeo, you have not exactly been to them all because each one is different, of course. You will still end up seeing these five things at the rodeo, no matter which one you go to:
LotteryPosted by
94.5 KATS

Willy Wonka & The Wheel Of Goodness!

To help celebrate Gene Wilder's epic classic, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory's 50th Anniversary, we have a new wedge on the Wheel of Goodness, courtesy of our friends at Warner Bros., a wedge filled with pure imagination! A digital download of the movie that inspired many kids & adults alike of winning the candy lottery! Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory in beautiful HD can be yours!
Yakima, WAPosted by
94.5 KATS

City of Yakima has a Few Cooling Locations To Beat the Heatwave

Next person to ask, "is it hot enough for you?" gets an atomic wedgie. Yes, it's hot enough. Hot enough for anyone I'd think. Some in Yakima don't have AC or the means to get one at this time. Fortunately the good people of the City of Yakima have a few places you can go that are nice and cool so bunker down and ride this heatwave out.
Rock MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

50 Awful Metal Album Covers

The whole point of album art is to create something that reflects what is inside and to have a finished package on all fronts that proves the band delivers and can be creative on all fronts. A stunning album cover will make you want to buy the album without even ever having heard the band before. So what happened here!?