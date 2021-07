Summer means sea turtle nesting season—and while we all love this time of year, we must remember to look out for turtles both on the shore and while we're in the water. Recently, a post about a sea turtle who washed up on Siesta Key circulated widely on Nextdoor. The turtle was dead and her shell was badly damaged. Mike Cosentino, the original poster, wrote, “This poor girl washed up between [Siesta Key] beach accesses 2 and 3 last night. In my 57 years, I’ve never seen such a horrific disfigurement. Clearly, she was hit by a boat.”