Eureka County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Nevada - Toiyabe, Northern Nye County - Mojave by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Nevada - Toiyabe; Northern Nye County - Mojave RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 426 AND 427 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 426 Northern Nye County- Mojave and Fire Weather Zone 427 Central Nevada-Toiyabe. * Thunderstorm Coverage...25% * Outflow Winds...up to 60 mph * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.

alerts.weather.gov
