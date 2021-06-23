Red Flag Warning issued for Humboldt County - Quinn by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Humboldt County - Quinn; Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424 AND 437 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 424 Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County and Fire Weather Zone 437 Humboldt County-Quinn. * Thunderstorm Coverage...25%. * Outflow Winds...up to 60 mph. * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.alerts.weather.gov