Humboldt County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Humboldt County - Quinn by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Humboldt County - Quinn; Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424 AND 437 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 424 Southeastern Humboldt County and northern Lander County and Fire Weather Zone 437 Humboldt County-Quinn. * Thunderstorm Coverage...25%. * Outflow Winds...up to 60 mph. * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.

alerts.weather.gov
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY At 632 PM CDT, Emergency management reported several flooded roads in Columbus due to runoff from recent heavy rainfall. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, Cherokee, Weir, Scammon, West Mineral and Treece. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge .A long period of excessive heat this week will bring low relative humidities to the region. Gusty southeast wind on Thursday and Friday will bring critical fire conditions to the area. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...10 AM Thursday till 9PM Friday. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There will be a lull in the wind late Thursday night before rising again late Friday morning. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions will allow for fires to rapidly expand or go on runs with any gusty winds.
Steuben County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Steuben FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 610 PM MST, Thunderstorms produced heavy rain of 0.5 to 1 inches earlier this evening across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Bush Fire. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the Bush Fire burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Chouteau County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chouteau and Fergus Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Chouteau and Fergus Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 115 The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for hot temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 9 AM Thursday to 9 PM MDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Chouteau and Fergus Counties. * TEMPERATURES...Highs of 95 to 100. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hill and Blaine Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Hill and Blaine Counties RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties. * TEMPERATURES...Highs of 95 to 100. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent.
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Vale BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Vale BLM An increasing threat of thunderstorms late this afternoon across Burns BLM Thunderstorm threat increases Thursday .An upper low over Utah drifts northward Thursday bringing additional moisture into the region. This should bring an increasing coverage of thunderstorms to the Nevada border region and northward towards Burns. some wetting rains are possible as these storms are expected to be slow moving due to the weak transport winds aloft. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING. THIS IS FOR OREGON ZONES 637 ALONG WITH IDAHO FIRE ZONES 423 AND 426 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/ to 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Thursday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms developing by late in the afternoon. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 40 mph are possible.
Lagrange County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 09:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lagrange FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dekalb County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for De Kalb by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: De Kalb FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DE KALB, SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE, NORTHEASTERN NOBLE, SOUTHERN STEUBEN AND WILLIAMS COUNTIES The threat for heavy rain and flooding has diminished, but a few more showers or thunderstorms can not be ruled out this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Nye The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 216 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Highway 375. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Highway 375 between mile markers 36 and 49.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge .A long period of excessive heat will bring low relative humidities to the region. Gusty southeast wind on Thursday and Friday will bring critical fire conditions to the area. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 122, 134, 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...10 AM Thursday till 9PM Friday. * WINDS...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions will allow for fires to rapidly expand or go on runs with any gusty winds.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Adams County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND EAST CENTRAL MARION COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 628 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Quincy, Quincy Regional Airport, Payson, Fall Creek, Beverly, Adams, Kingston, Burton, Liberty, Richfield, Plainville, Columbus, Marblehead and Kellerville. This includes the following State Parks Siloam Springs State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 172 between exits 2 and 15. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY AND SAWTOOTH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 643 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar, including Whitlow Canyon. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury and Sawtooth Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Queen Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Tortilla Creek, Reavis Creek, Barranca Creek and Lewis and Pranty Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Franklin County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN FULTON COUNTIES At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McConnellsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. Thomas, Mercersburg, McConnellsburg, Harrisonville, Marion, Fort Loudon, Big Cove Tannery, Fannettsburg and Williamson. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 9 to 11. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring. Pay special attention to possible flooded roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the * Flood Advisory for South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 608 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated continued heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Spanish Springs and the north parts of Sun Valley. Flooding of low lying areas and normally flood-prone spots is ongoing in the advisory area. Automated gauges and radar estimates indicate between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen this afternoon, with another 0.25 to 0.75 inch likely through 730 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sparks, Spanish Springs, Spanish Springs Airport and Sun Valley. The heaviest rains have been near and west of Pyramid Highway near Eagle Canyon and La Posada, and westward into northern parts of Sun Valley.
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Nye The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 216 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over Highway 375. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Highway 375 between mile markers 36 and 49.
Harney County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burns BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Burns BLM An increasing threat of thunderstorms late this afternoon across Burns BLM Thunderstorm threat increases Thursday .An upper low over Utah drifts northward Thursday bringing additional moisture into the region. This should bring an increasing coverage of thunderstorms to the Nevada border region and northward towards Burns. some wetting rains are possible as these storms are expected to be slow moving due to the weak transport winds aloft. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR BURNS BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 636 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR LIGHTNING The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM PDT Thursday. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms expected by late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Another round of thunderstorms is expected for Thursday. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 40 mph possible.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 06:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-01 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Northwestern Brooks Range; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range The Western Brooks Range. * Through Thursday afternoon * Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue to impact the Western Brooks Range, including the Noatak and Kobuk River basins, through Thursday afternoon. Additional rainfall today of up to 1 inch. * Already saturated soils from rainfall last week combined with steep terrain and the heavy rain will cause rapid rises in smaller streams that drain the Western Brooks Range, possibly leading to localized flooding. Recreators in the area should be aware that water may rise quickly, gravel bars may become inaccessible, and debris flow will increase on these water ways. The larger rivers in the area, including the Noatak, Kobuk, and Colville, will see rises but are expected to remain below bankfull at this time.