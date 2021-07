An incentive program launched earlier this month to boost lagging COVID-19 vaccinations has done just that and will be extended through July and into August. “Before we launched the HI Got Vaccinated campaign on June 4, we were seeing a steady decline of about 20% each week in the number of people getting vaccinated in Hawaii,” Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii said during a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon. “But since the launch, that decline has been reversed and stabilized. The campaigns and the promotions attributed to an increase of 30% more people initiating vaccination over what was predicted, resulting in approximately 21,500 additional vaccinations to date.”