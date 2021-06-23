WCLS Anthology Features Poems by 74 Whatcom County Teenagers
The Youth Services department of the Whatcom County Library System (WCLS) is celebrating the publication of A Forest of Words: 2021 Whatcom County Teen Poetry Anthology. A Forest of Words is an annual publication that includes poems from Whatcom County teens in 6th through 12th grades. WCLS invites students to submit their poetry to their local library or online from January through mid-March each year. Poems are then selected based on their strength, content and originality. This year’s selection committee included teen advisor Helena Somers and WCLS staff members Tamar Clarke, Nick Flerchinger and Cynthia French.www.whatcomtalk.com