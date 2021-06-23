California Truck Driver Picks Up $1M In Florida Lottery POWERBALL Win

The Florida Lottery announced that Quang Vo, 59, of El Monte, California, claimed a $1 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on December 9, 2020, at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

“I try to buy a Lottery ticket in every state I pass through when I’m on the road,” Vo told the Florida Lottery. “You never know when you could be a winner!”

Vo purchased his winning ticket from Ocala Stopping Center, located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held tonight at 10:59 p.m. ET with an estimated $63 million jackpot. National POWERBALL drawings are broadcast live, in high-definition, from the Florida Lottery’s state of the art draw studio in Tallahassee.

Florida Lottery game drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

