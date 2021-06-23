Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki: Is Sylvie Really a Loki Variant?

epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. The first time we get to see her, she was full on feisty and mysterious but in Episode 3 of Loki, Lamentis, we get to know Sylvie more as she and Loki ventures out into an apocalyptic event with no way out. Her persona creates much a confusion as to who she really is and whether she is really a Loki Variant considering that her set of skills and abilities are much different than that of Loki’s.

epicstream.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loki Lamentis#Loki Variant#Tva#The Time Keepers#Epicstream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Retail
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Marvel Fans Are Loving Sylvie After Episode 3

Loki Episode 3 saw Tom Hiddleston's Loki variant escape into the company of his rival variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Loki and Sylvie were forced into an odd-couple pairing as they became stranded together on the planet Lamentis-1. That premise was really just an excuse for Marvel to give fans an episode of Loki where we could get some much-needed time and character development from Sylvie. Well, Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and director Kate Herron all delivered, because social media is lighting up with reactions from Marvel fans who have nothing but love for Sylvie!
MoviesComicBook

Loki Sylvie Funko Pop Is up for Pre-Order

If you've been watching Marvel Studios' Loki series on Disney+, you'll know that we learned more about "Lady Loki" (Sophia Di Martino) in Episode 3 this week. For that reason, it's no surprise that Funko is swooping in with a Pop figure of this mysterious Loki Variant - and you don't even need the resources of the Time Variance Authority to catch her. Spoilers ahead!
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: Sylvie appears as a girl in new Loki trailer [SPOILER]

Sylvie is just officially introduced in the second episode of the Marvel series. Until that point, all that was known was that another variant of Loki has been ambushing squads of TVA hunters, stealing their gear, and wreaking havoc on the Sacred Time Line. In the third episode, she says that she has spent most of her life on the run from TVA, and that her plan to destroy the Time Keepers takes years of planning.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Loki’ Mid-Season Trailer: Loki & Sylvie Return To The Tva

By now you know the drill with “Loki” and its most recent reveals, there’s a Lady Loki (Sophia Dimartino) Variant, who goes by Sylvie, and Loki and she are both bisexual. Read More: ‘Loki’:. Marvel’s Mischief-Maker Reckons With His Glorious Purpose In The Tva Afterlife. [Review]. “I remember [director] Kate...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Breaks Down The Power Dynamic Between Sylvie And Loki

Loki hit the halfway point of the season with the latest episode, which showed Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie in action opposite Tom Hiddleston's Loki as she got to experience just how much the MCU's main Loki can mess up the most carefully-laid plans. Sylvie clearly has a lot more information than Loki, as proven by her casual reveal that all the TVA agents are actually variants. Still, Loki isn't just along for the ride and following her lead. Di Martino recently spoke to CinemaBlend and opened up about the characters' power dynamic.
TV SeriesGamespot

Loki: So Is Sylvie The MCU's Lady Loki Or Not?

Episode 2 of Loki ended on a bombshell reveal--the Loki variant that the TVA had been chasing through time and space was, in fact, a woman. This prompted many fans to speculate on the introduction of a popular comics version of the character, known as Lady Loki. However, despite the clear parallels some parts of the puzzle seemed to be missing. Her design was specifically very different for one, and for another, she immediately seemed to rail against the comparison to Loki himself when they met.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Loki”: for this reason Sylvie has a broken crown

LEARN MORE: New TVA details are shared in Chapter 3. “Loki” is already in the middle of its first season and has given the MUC another fresh air with his versions about time and the universe. This time, the funny Loki, after taking the Tesseract in “Endgame”, is taken prisoner...
TV SeriesCNET

Loki: How Atomic Blonde shaped Sylvie's badass fighting style

Episode 3 of Loki featured the titular Marvel Cinematic Universe villain forge a dangerous alliance with his alternate timeline counterpart Sylvie, and sparks flew as the two tricksters tried to escape a doomed moon. It was our first real look at Sylvie -- who's determined to take down the omniscient Time-Keepers -- and she certainly left fans excited for the fourth episode, which hits Disney Plus on Wednesday.
TV SeriesGamespot

New Loki Video Looks At Sylvie, The MCU's Latest Mysterious Character

A new Loki featurette focusing on a the character of Sylvie has been released. Sylvie is a variant of Loki and is played by Sophia Di Martino. Sylvie was introduced at the end of Loki Episode 2, and her character and relationship with Loki was explored more extensively in this week's third episode. In the new promo, Di Martino talks about taking advice from Loki actor Tom Hiddleston about how to play Sylvie, while also ensuring that the character was "unique." Check it out below:
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Loki episode 4 trailer: A Mobius reunion + more Sylvie chaos

In just a couple of days Loki episode 4 is going to be here — why not take a look at that, or a little bit more that’s coming after it is available?. Feast your eyes on the new midseason trailer below, as it’s stuffed full of all sorts of humor, action, and signature Loki antics. Also, you get to see the character alongside Owen Wilson’s Mobius again, just in case you were concerned that he and Sylvie were actually stuck at the end of this past episode. That’s clearly not the case. Instead, the two are going to be utilized further in some capacity, as you can see them wander through the halls with the signature restraints. (Poor Loki — he’s insulted that Sylvie has more security around her than him.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy