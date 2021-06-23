Loki: Is Sylvie Really a Loki Variant?

In just a couple of days Loki episode 4 is going to be here — why not take a look at that, or a little bit more that’s coming after it is available?. Feast your eyes on the new midseason trailer below, as it’s stuffed full of all sorts of humor, action, and signature Loki antics. Also, you get to see the character alongside Owen Wilson’s Mobius again, just in case you were concerned that he and Sylvie were actually stuck at the end of this past episode. That’s clearly not the case. Instead, the two are going to be utilized further in some capacity, as you can see them wander through the halls with the signature restraints. (Poor Loki — he’s insulted that Sylvie has more security around her than him.)