‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer is 2 Minutes of Tail-Wagging Goofiness

The official trailer for Disney+’s Turner & Hooch introduces Scott Turner (Josh Peck), a single guy who doesn’t want a dog. He doesn’t have time for one and is definitely not interested in taking on all the responsibilities that ensue with the arrival of a canine family member. Unfortunately, the decision’s taken out of his hands when his dad (played by Tom Hanks in the original 1989 film) passes away and leaves him Hooch.