A sweet deal: Somerset businessman opens Lexington cookie shop

Crumbl Cookies signature pink boxes can now be found in Lexington. Somerset-area businessman Ameet Patel opened a Crumbl Cookie franchise last month on Sir Barton Way. Submitted

You’ve heard the saying “That’s the way the cookie crumbles.” In this case, a crumbled cookie is a good thing.

Lexington’s newest sweet spot, Crumbl Cookies, has a Somerset connection in the form of Ameet Patel and Thoroughbred Hospitality Group.

Patel, the president and CEO of Thoroughbred, said that the cookie business falls under the portfolio of the hospitality group.

Up until now, most people in Somerset associated the company with being the owner of three prominent hotels: Best Western Inn and Suites, Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels and Hampton Inn by Hilton.

But last month, Thoroughbred expanded its offerings by opening a Crumbl Cookies on Sir Barton Way, located between Party City and LensCrafters.

When making the decision to branch out into a new kind of offering, Patel said several factors went into deciding to go with a cookie bakery.

“It was a combination of passion, COVID, and a change of pace,” Patel said. “With COVID, we really took a good look at ourselves in the mirror and see how it affected our hotel portfolio. We wanted to help mitigate this in some way. At the same time [we wanted to] fulfill a dream, given the extra time we all had during COVID.”

Crumbl Cookies is a nationwide franchise of stores with more that 200 locations in 32 states.

Patel said it was a visit to one of these stores that inspired his interest in the brand.

“We fell in love with Crumbl on a trip to my in-laws for Thanksgiving a couple of years ago,” he said. “We tasted the product, loved the experience, and left wanting more! Fast forward to today and we are proud owners of the Lexington KY Location!”

The cookie concept is a bit different from what some may expect. Each week, Crumbl offers a selection of six types of cookie. There may be one or two that are available most weeks, such as the ol’ standby, the chocolate chip cookie or sugar cookie.

But four to five of those cookies are rotated each week, so that some weeks the customer may be faced with Carmel Coconut Fudge, while other weeks they might find the Waffle cookie on the menu, or Oatmeal Raisin, or a Maple Cinnamon Roll cookie.

“Every Sunday around 6 p.m. we have a huge social media release on all platforms that announces all the great new flavors for the week ahead,” Patel said.

He added, “We have over 145 flavors, so if you see a flavor you like in a certain week, try and come out and see us, otherwise there’s a big chance you won't see it back for up to a year.”

As for Patel’s favorite, he called the Kentucky Butter Cookie best.

He said the Lexington business has been get a lot of out-of-towners visiting, including Somerset folk. It helps that the shop is located close to exit 108 off of I-75, he said.

As for having any plans to expand the brand into the Somerset area, Patel simply said “We will see.”

Crumbl Cookie offers deliver through both DoorDash and through its online app.