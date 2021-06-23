Utah congressman explains why fighting climate change must be a conservative cause
FILE: Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks to journalists during a recent summit at the Malouf Foundation in Logan on April 17, 2021. On Wednesday, Curtis announced the launch of the Conservative Climate Caucus. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) WASHINGTON – Addressing climate change and tamping carbon emissions shouldn't be, and isn't, a goal merely on the to-do list of Democrats across the country, but an effort that will require U.S. ingenuity, commonsense solutions and a unified front that brings on industry's collaboration.www.ksl.com