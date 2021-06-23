Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah congressman explains why fighting climate change must be a conservative cause

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE: Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks to journalists during a recent summit at the Malouf Foundation in Logan on April 17, 2021. On Wednesday, Curtis announced the launch of the Conservative Climate Caucus. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) WASHINGTON – Addressing climate change and tamping carbon emissions shouldn't be, and isn't, a goal merely on the to-do list of Democrats across the country, but an effort that will require U.S. ingenuity, commonsense solutions and a unified front that brings on industry's collaboration.

www.ksl.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Logan, UT
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
City
Logan, UT
Logan, UT
Society
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change#U S Economy#The Malouf Foundation#Deseret News#Democrats#Republicans#The Republican Party#American#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSNPR

The White House Is Seeking To Soothe Worries That It's Pushing Climate Plans Aside

The Biden administration is trying to make clear they are committed to passing and signing the major clean energy proposals President Biden had initially framed as a centerpiece of his infrastructure proposal after those priorities were set aside in last week's bipartisan deal struck with moderate senators. The signals, including...
POTUSNPR

Why Progressive Climate Activists Are Frustrated With The Biden Administration

Climate activists are worried President Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal won't do enough to protect the planet. He is selling the deal without major climate goals. Combating climate change has been at the center of President Biden's infrastructure agenda. Now the president is selling a bipartisan infrastructure agreement without major climate goals. As NPR's Scott Detrow reports, the White House is trying to keep a lot of different coalitions happy in this process but is regularly making some people mad.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

120 House Republicans vote against removing Confederate monuments from US Capitol

The House of Representatives has voted to move statues of Confederate figures from the US Capitol, reviving an attempt to remove racist symbols from places of prominence that stalled in Congress last year.But more Republicans voted against the measure this time than they did last year under a similar proposal.Only 67 Republicans joined Democrats to pass the bill, which would direct the Capitol architect to remove a dozen statues from public view. The measure passed by a vote of 285 to 120.The proposal also would replace a bust of former US Supreme Court Justice Robert Taney – who issued the...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Young Activists Say 'Coward' Biden Must Fight Harder on Climate Change

(Reuters) - Young climate activists carrying signs reading "Biden, you coward - fight for us" and "No climate, no deal" gathered outside the White House on Monday to protest what they called U.S. President Joe Biden's broken promises and pandering to Republicans. "Biden ran with bold promises for action and climate and we turned out for him," said John Paul Mejia, an 18-year-old student from Miami among hundreds at the Sunrise Movement protest, which featured Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive members of Congress.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

As climate crisis intensifies, (some) Republicans take an interest

When temperatures in Oregon reach 117 degrees, it's bound to affect the public conversation about global warming. As a political matter, however, it's an open question as to what congressional Republicans have to contribute to this conversation. The New York Times reported the other day that are hints of a...
Utah Stateksl.com

Why the FEC ordered Utah GOP Rep. Burgess Owens to pay a $4,000 fine

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, poses for a photograph following an interview at his West Jordan offices on Monday, April 12, 2021. The Federal Election Commission has fined Owens nearly $4,000 for failing to timely report $34,000 in contributions to his 2020 campaign. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) WASHINGTON – The Federal Election Commission has fined Utah Rep. Burgess Owens nearly $4,000 for failing to timely report $34,000 in contributions to his 2020 campaign.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Democrats Have One Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Conservatives Must Change Course on Free Speech | Opinion

The following essay is excerpted from Michael Knowles' new book, Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds, published June 22 by Regnery. Contrary to the claims of many conservatives, political correctness did not trade "free speech" for "censorship" so much as it traded one set of standards for another, each with its own taboos. The ancient Israelites prohibited utterance of the Holy Name; politically correct moderns censor Mark Twain's use of the n-word in Huckleberry Finn. The traditional liturgical calendar dedicates February, March and June to the Holy Family, St. Joseph and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, respectively; the liturgical calendar of secular liberalism dedicates those months to Black history, women's history and pride, once considered the deadliest of the seven deadly sins, elevated by political correctness to the paramount virtue.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster

Democratic candidates for the Senate are embracing the idea of killing off the legislative filibuster, a sign of the building support within the party for eliminating the rule. Doing so was once viewed as an outlier position among Democrats. Now candidates in states that will determine who wins the majority...