Orioles’ Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis Called Up for MLB Debut

By Arrick Joel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of a wave of pitcher injuries, the Orioles turn to knuckleballer Mickey Jannis to light a spark with his MLB debut. On Tuesday, prior to the team’s 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros, the Baltimore Orioles announced the addition of right-handed pitcher Mickey Jannis to the 40-man roster. Despite this being the first big league stint of Jannis’ career, he has already made a name for himself amongst baseball fans, becoming the only active knuckleball pitcher in Major League Baseball.

