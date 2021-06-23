Orioles’ Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis Called Up for MLB Debut
In the midst of a wave of pitcher injuries, the Orioles turn to knuckleballer Mickey Jannis to light a spark with his MLB debut. On Tuesday, prior to the team’s 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros, the Baltimore Orioles announced the addition of right-handed pitcher Mickey Jannis to the 40-man roster. Despite this being the first big league stint of Jannis’ career, he has already made a name for himself amongst baseball fans, becoming the only active knuckleball pitcher in Major League Baseball.birdswatcher.com