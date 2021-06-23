Cancel
ViacomCBS names MTV executive as streaming unit's programming head

By Helen Coster
Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) -ViacomCBS Inc said on Wednesday it has appointed MTV Entertainment Group executive Tanya Giles as chief programming officer for its streaming division, part of a reorganization of senior management that formalizes the company’s direct-to-consumer business as core to everyone’s job.

As part of the new structure, ViacomCBS’ global content leaders for brands such as Paramount Pictures and Showtime Networks now oversee their respective genres within the Paramount+ streaming service.

Similar restructurings around streaming have occurred across other media companies including Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp -owned NBCUniversal.

ViacomCBS announced a previous reorganization in October, ahead of the launch of Paramount+.

