GREAT BEND – The Hays Eagles Senior American Legion baseball team scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Great Bend Chiefs 9-7 in game one of their doubleheader Wednesday night at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The Chiefs plated an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth and win the nightcap 4-3. Brady Kreutzer’s bases-loaded triple in the top of the seventh inning drove in three to give the Eagles (6-3) the lead for good in the first game. Kreutzer also homered in the first and drove in four. Dalton Dale added a two-run homer in the first following a Garrett Wellbrock double off the fence in left to give Hays and early 3-0 lead. Dale went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs.