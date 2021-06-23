MAC Royal Flush Extra Dimension Blush Review & Swatches

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Kaja Velvet Dream Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio ($21.00 for 0.09 oz.) includes three matte eyeshadows in a more velvety, less powdery formula than the brand has released previously. I was surprised to see that this one and the other one launched with it were both rather light-leaning, as Kaja has been a brand that has released most of their trios without putting in very light matte shades--this is the lighter of the two. All three shades had more medium to mostly opaque coverage, were blendable, and easy enough to work with but had light powderiness overall.