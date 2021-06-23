MAC Royal Flush Extra Dimension Blush Review & Swatches

Experience glamour in a glide with our revamped sheer and shiny Lipstick formula. Our original Lustre Lipstick has been upgraded to deliver the same effortlessly translucent and glossy colour in a stick you love – now with a luscious blend of good-for-lips ingredients. A creamy combination of jojoba, raspberry seed, coconut and organic extra-virgin olive oils nourishes lips, while shea butter conditions and hyaluronic acid helps moisturize. The result? Comfortable, buildable colour, a luminous, long-wearing finish and softer, smoother and more supple lips that look as good as they feel. Its ultra-lightweight, smooth-as-silk texture glides across lips with unbelievable slip to instantly elevate your look – no mirror needed. Pamper your pout with these lustrous, lust-worthy shades. Ideal for every day and luxurious in every way, Lustreglass Sheer-Shine Lipstick is sheer perfection.