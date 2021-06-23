Cancel
MAC Royal Flush Extra Dimension Blush Review & Swatches

Cover picture for the articleMAC Royal Flush Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($31.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a muted, plummy rose with soft, warm undertones and a warmer, more golden, luminous sheen. It was a little desaturated in color, and it was the sheen that made it appear warmer, so when applied to my cheeks, it looked cooler, more plum-like with a golden shift as the light hit it.

