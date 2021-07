As Dylan Redwine flew to Durango for a court-ordered visit to his father, he sent a friend back home a picture of his plane with a two-word message: “What now?”. To the recipient, Joseph Ceballos, the text reflected Dylan's dread at being made to go to Mark Redwine’s Vallecito-area home for Thanksgiving — which he said Dylan made clear to him at a sleepover in Colorado Springs the night before his trip.