Every home-hunter in today's market is struggling with record low inventory, prices that are skyrocketing every month, and bidding wars erupting over even the most modest fixer-upper home. If you want a short-cut to finding your next "forever" home and bypassing some of the down-sides of this current real estate market, start checking in with your local new homebuilders. The secret is out: new home builders often have what they term, "Move-In Ready New Homes." These are homes built and ready to go without the usual 6-9 month turnaround required to purchase and wait for your new home to be built. While you lose out on the opportunity to personalize your new home build-out, you gain the ability to move right in without a lengthy wait.