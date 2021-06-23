John McAfee found dead hours after extradition from Spain to U.S. was approved

No Content Available

NBC NEWS — John McAfee died by suicide on Wednesday just hours after a court approved his extradition from Spain to face U.S. tax evasion charges, officials said.

McAfee was a tech innovator known for antivirus software, as reported by NBC News.

He was found in his Barcelona jail cell. Guards found McAfee unresponsive before jail medical officials declared him dead.

McAfee’s lawyer said the 75-year-old hanged himself in his cell.

NBC News reported McAfee still had opportunity to appeal against the court’s extradition authorization.