Danessa Myricks Mermaid Colorfix Foils ($18.00 for 0.34 fl. oz.) is a brighter, medium blue with subtle, cool undertones and a sparkling, metallic finish. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation that was best applied in thinner layers. I’d highly recommend squeezing out a little product onto the back of your hand or onto a metal palette, then picking up product with a fluffy brush to diffuse and apply to the skin. Applying with a fingertip or a flat, synthetic brush resulted in a thicker layer of product that tended to get gummy as it set, which resulted in chunkier texture and made it harder to get an even result.