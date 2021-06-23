Cancel
‘Ecocide’: Mass environmental damage may become an international crime

By Aspen Pflughoeft
deseret.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday marked a “historic” moment for climate justice advocates. An internationally collaborative panel of lawyers published a new legal definition for “ecocide,” the mass destruction of the environment, reports The Guardian. The panel hopes the International Criminal Court will adopt this definition, making ecocide an internationally enforceable crime on par...

Lawspectrumlocalnews.com

Coalition of lawyers push for ‘ecocide’ to be an international crime

A group of lawyers from 12 countries on Tuesday proposed a new internationally prosecutable crime: “Ecocide,” a term derived from the Greek words “oikos,” meaning habitat or environment, and “cide,” which means kill. The word also stems from the internationally recognized crime of genocide. The new term was officially defined...
Advocacyecowatch.com

Legal Experts Define Ecocide, Take Step Toward International Criminal Law

After six months of deliberation, an international panel of 12 legal experts has drafted an official definition of ecocide. The definition was released Tuesday along with a proposed law that, if enacted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), would be the fifth crime the court prosecutes, Aljazeera reports. The draft...
EnvironmentPosted by
InsideClimate News

In a Growing Campaign to Criminalize Widespread Environmental Destruction, Legal Experts Define a New Global Crime: ‘Ecocide’

This article was published in partnership with NBC News. It is part of “The Fifth Crime,” a series on ecocide. A panel of 12 legal experts from around the world on Tuesday released a proposed definition for a new international crime called “ecocide” covering “severe” and “widespread or long-term environmental damage” that would be prosecuted before the International Criminal Court in the Hague, alongside genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of aggression.
SocietyReal News Network

International commission indicts American policing system for “crimes against humanity”

In our first segment for this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc talks with Marjorie Cohn about the highly anticipated report from the International Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African Descent in the United States, which issued a blistering indictment of police-perpetrated racist violence in the U.S. As Cohn writes in Truthout, “The Commissioners concluded that the systematic police killings of Black people in the U.S. constitutes a prima facie case of crimes against humanity and they asked the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to initiate an investigation of responsible police officials.” Marjorie Cohn is professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law, former president of the National Lawyers Guild, and a member of the bureau of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers and the advisory board of Veterans for Peace.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The crime of ‘ecocide’ now has a definition—but what will it mean for polluters?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The gravest large-scale crimes in the world include genocide, crimes of aggression—invasions, military occupations and so on—war crimes, and crimes against humanity. These can all be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court. But what about crimes against the environment?
