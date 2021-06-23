Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, Relativity Space Contend for Second Place

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocket Lab, Blue Origin and Relativity Space and battling to be the second place US rocket company after SpaceX. Blue Origin has yet to launch commercial satellites. The plans is for a launch of a commercial sub-orbital passenger on July 20, 2021. The seat was auctioned for $28,000,000. Jeff Bezos and his brother will also fly on this mission. Blue Origin wants to launch a SpaceX Falcon Heavy class rocket with the New Glenn Rocket. They were planning to launch New Glenn by 2020 but the current schedule is first launch no earlier than the fourth quarter of 2022.

www.nextbigfuture.com
Jeff Bezos
SpaceX
Artificial Intelligence
Satellites
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
