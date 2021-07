Speak of the devil. We just saw two 3 Series Electric renders, showing off what such a car would look like if BMW were to actually build one on this current generation. After seeing both renders, we mentioned that a 3 Series Electric will be built on the G20 platform but that it will only be a long-wheelbase model and will only be sold in China. Ironically, that very car was just caught doing some camouflaged testing. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)