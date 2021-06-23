Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The World's First Warning Research Center Has Opened

psychologytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning research can and should create the agenda for actions to save lives. Warnings are fundamentally a social, not technological, process. Warning systems should not be separate from daily life, instead supporting everyday activities to improve life and livelihoods. A new research center, the world’s only one devoted to the...

www.psychologytoday.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College London#Disaster Preparedness#Weather#Mosquito#Wrc#Undrr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
Country
Brazil
Related
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

World's first bionic vulture created

A wild vulture recently had surgery in Vienna to implant a bionic leg. While still a nestling, Mia suffered a major injury to her right leg. Her parents had used sheep wool to hold the nest together, and some of the fibers became tangled around the young vulture's ankle. With her strangled foot starved for oxygen, her toes began to die.
ScienceScience Now

The potent power of basic research

As the world reels from the seemingly unrelenting scourge of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, one ray of hope stands out as likely to provide a shield against further infection. An array of vaccines is emerging from scientific research that is proving protective against several variants of the virus, inhibiting serious disease and death in those vaccinated. Despite the incredible promise of these vaccines, some hesitate to take them. They express in part a concern about the apparent rapidity with which these vaccines emerged from laboratories and appeared in vaccination clinics.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

MobileCoin is the World's First Carbon-Negative Cryptocurrency

Lately our community has been asking, “What is MobileCoin’s environmental impact, and how does our energy usage compare to other cryptocurrencies?”. MobileCoin has a significantly smaller impact on our planet and uses far less energy compared to other cryptocurrencies. Here is why:. The driver of energy usage in major cryptocurrencies...
AgricultureCleveland Jewish News

5,000 burgers a day: World’s first cultured meat production plant opens in Israel

The world’s first industrial cultured meat facility has opened in the city of Rehovot, home to the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Faculty of Agriculture, Israeli slaughter-free meat production startup Future Meat Technologies announced on Wednesday. With the capability to produce 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds)...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Dedicated journal edition on largest ever study on First Nations Food Security & Environment

(OTTAWA, ON) The University of Ottawa, the University of Montreal and the Assembly of First Nations are pleased to announce the newly published First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Study (FNFNES) in the Canadian Journal of Public Health. Mandated by First Nations leadership across Canada through Assembly of First Nations Resolution 30 / 2007 and realized through a unique collaboration with researchers and communities, the First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Study is the first national study of its kind. It was led by principal investigators Dr. Laurie Chan, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Toxicology and Environmental Health at the University of Ottawa, Dr. Tonio Sadik, Senior Director of Environment, Lands & Water at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), and Dr. Malek Batal, a professor of Nutrition and Canada Research Chair in Nutrition and Health Inequalities from the University of Montreal.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

World’s highest hotel opens in Shanghai

The world’s highest luxury hotel has opened in a building in Shanghai’s financial district.The J Hotel occupies the top 26 floors of the Shanghai Tower – a 128-storey, 632m tall skyscraper that is only beaten in height by Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.The previous highest hotel in the world was the Rosewood Guangzhou in China, which occupies a 530m tall building in the southern China city.The tallest building that is solely a hotel is Gevora Hotel in Dubai, at 356m tall.J Hotel, owned by Chinese hotel group Jin Jiang Hotels International, opened last week.All luxury touches are included: round-the-clock personal butler service...
CollegesNewswise

Aalto University joins Swedish WASP research program on AI and autonomous systems

Newswise — Aalto University begins collaboration with Swedish universities in the Wallenberg Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP). Aalto has been accepted into the program thanks to its strong expertise in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems and its decades of experience in world-class AI research. Today, Aalto coordinates the Finnish Center for Artificial Intelligence (FCAI) which brings together top AI research in Finland, involving also the University of Helsinki and the Technical Research Centre of Finland (VTT).
WorldScientist

China Is Malaria-Free, Says World Health Organization

The World Health Organization announced today (June 30) that China has been certified as malaria-free. Within the WHO’s Western Pacific Region, only three other countries have been designated as malaria-free, and the last time this happened was in 1987, when Brunei was declared rid of the parasitic disease. China’s certification brings the worldwide count of countries designated as malaria-free up to 40.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and AquaKraft

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an endeavor to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and augment India's efforts for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the Public Health Foundation of India and AquaKraft Projects Private Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch an Integrated Public Health Initiative - "ARAIKE LIFE".
Industrygloballandscapesforum.org

Climate Impact of Biochar on Smallholder Farms: A Life Cycle Perspective

Presented by Cecilia Sundberg, Associate Professor of Bioenergy Systems at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), during GIZ’s session, “Biochar and Its Practical Application to Restore Degraded Lands“, at GLF Africa 2021. Author: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Publisher: Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU); Deutsche Gesellschaft für...
AgricultureThe Daily Collegian

Entomology professor named Chair in Global Food Security in Huck Institutes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — David Hughes, professor of entomology and biology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and creator of PlantVillage, a knowledge platform that helps farmers combat pests and adapt to climate change, has been named the Dorothy Foehr Huck and J. Lloyd Huck Chair in Global Food Security in the University’s Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences.
ScienceNewswise

Wayne State receives NSF award to study how airborne viruses navigate through mucus

Newswise — DETROIT - A research team at Wayne State University led by Ashis Mukhopadhyay, Ph.D., associate professor of physics and astronomy in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, received a three-year, $326,226 grant from the National Science Foundation to investigate fundamental issues related to the passage of viruses through the mucus barrier.
Christianity22 Words

World's Last Stone Age Tribe has Been Living in Isolation For 60,000 Years

Tucked away on one of the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, the world's last stone-age tribe has been living in isolation for thousands of years. The Sentinelese tribe is a small group of people anywhere between fifteen to 500 (it is not known the exact number), who have managed to maintain distance from the real world for almost 60,000 years. They live on a forested island called North Sentinel, which is approximately the size of Manhattan, and have resisted any outside contact.
Women's HealthUSC News

Embryo selection aimed at ensuring health, intelligence of children scrutinized

A special report published in the New England Journal of Medicine raises serious questions about the benefits, risks and ethics of a new service — which the authors call “embryo selection based on polygenic scores,” or ESPS. The service allows in vitro fertilization patients to select embryos with the goal of choosing healthier and even smarter children.
Cancermit.edu

Anders Sejr Hansen awarded prestigious Pew-Stewart Grant for Cancer Research

Anders Sejr Hansen, assistant professor of biological engineering at MIT, has been named a Pew-Stewart Scholar for Cancer Research for 2021. The Pew-Stewart Scholars Program for Cancer Research is a national initiative designed to support promising early-career scientists whose research will accelerate discovery and advance progress toward a cure for cancer.